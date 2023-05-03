Health startup Bonatra acquires MyAva

Healthcare startup Bonatra on Tuesday said it has acquired women’s health and wellness company MyAva for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, the company aims to expand its holistic healthcare programmes and become a one-stop platform for the management of chronic health conditions, the company said in a statement.









MyAva is a startup, which empowers women to manage chronic health conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), thyroid disorders, insulin resistance and more. Bonatra is a startup focused on treating and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes, Hypertension, fatty liver, PCOD, Obesity etc. “Acquiring MyAva enables us to expand our reach and deepen our expertise in women’s health,” Bonatra CEO and co-founder Rahul Kishore Singh stated.

MyAva founder and CEO Evelyn Immanuel said the move further aids the vision of making chronic care management accessible to all women. “We believe this further strengthens our combined commitment towards making femtech more inclusive and integrated,” she added.