Apple Watch 7 is the most durable smart watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It features a re-engineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders, making it the largest and most advanced display ever.









The design of Apple Watch Series 7 is refined with softer, more rounded corners and the display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. It has a user interface optimized for larger display, offering greater readability and ease of use, plus two unique watch faces – Contour and Modular Duo – designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the small all-day 18-hour battery life, now complemented by 33% faster charging.

Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, said the Apple Watch Series 7 delivers significant improvements – from our largest and most advanced display, to enhanced durability and faster charging – making the world’s best smart watch better than ever before. “Powered by watchOS 8, Apple Watch brings useful new capabilities to help customers stay connected, track activity and workouts, and better understand their overall health and wellness.”

It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating. Moreover, it continues to offer indispensable tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a Blood Oxygen sensor and app. WatchOS 8 helps users stay healthy, active and connected through new workout types, the new Mindfulness app, innovative accessibility features, greater access with Apple Wallet and more capabilities with the Home app, along with enhancements to Messages and the Photos app.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. While the wrist is down, the Always-On Retina display is up to 70% brighter indoors than that of Apple Watch Series 6, making it easier to see the watch face without having to lift the wrist or wake the display. It offers two additional larger font sizes, and a new QWERTY keyboard that can be tapped or swiped with QuickPath. This allows users to slide a finger to type and utilizes on-device machine learning to anticipate the next word based on the context, making text entry easier and faster. There are larger menu titles and buttons in apps like Stopwatch, Activity and Alarms also make the screen even simpler to interact with.