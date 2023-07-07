Internet Lifestyle Hub and TagMango Announce Strategic Partnership to Simplify Technology and Empower the Creator Economy

Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), India’s fastest growing community of trainers, coaches and mentors has announced an exciting partnership with TagMango, a leading tech platform for creators backed by Y Combinator. Announced at Siddharth Rajsekar’s event Reboot 2023′, this collaboration aims to harness the power of simplified technology to revolutionize the creator and coaching economy in India.









TagMango, founded by Divyanshu Damani and Mohammad Hasan offers a comprehensive suite of tools that includes payment gateways, landing page builders, analytics, and lead generation, empowering creators to set up their profiles in a record time of 120 seconds. Known for its work with top creators such as Raj Shamani and Finance with Sharan, TagMango is quickly becoming the go-to platform for creators to host workshops and build courses. With this new partnership, TagMango will on board thousands of members from the vibrant Internet Lifestyle Hub community and will allow them to focus on generating excellent content without any technical hiccups.

Divyanshu Damani, CEO & Co-Founder of TagMango, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We’re super thrilled to have partnered with Siddharth and ILH as the official tech platform. We are geared up to revolutionize the creator and coaching economy of the country. Siddharth is the real OG of the space, and he’s the reason why the coaching ecosystem in India has grown so much over the past few years. With our strength in tech and Siddharth’s insights and strength in building communities, it’s a partnership of infinite potential. We aim to build the most powerful platform for creators and coaches to monetize – creating freedom for millions in the process.”

TagMango offers competitive pricing, charging zero fees, and only 10% of earnings. Creators paying a monthly fee of 5000 INR and 15,000 INR see their transaction fees reduced to 5% and 2.5%, respectively. Moreover, TagMango’s white label solution, typically priced at 90,000 INR, is being offered to ILH members at a special rate of 50,000 INR. Siddharth Rajsekar, Founder of Internet Lifestyle Hub, shared his optimism about this collaboration, saying, “The first thing that struck me about TagMango was its simplicity. It ticks all the boxes of speed, security, payments, courses, memberships, mobile app and website development and so much more.

This partnership significantly streamlines the process of setting up and managing digital platforms for our ILH community of 26,000 members.”

This promising partnership marks a milestone in the evolution of the creator and coaching economy, simplifying technology, and enabling creators to focus on what truly matters creating content and building meaningful connections with their audience.