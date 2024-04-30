Birla Carbon, a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality carbon-based solutions, is set to participate in the American Coatings Show 2024, taking place from April 30th to May 2nd at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, United States. The company will be exhibiting at booth number 1648, where it will showcase its range of sustainable carbon-based solutions for the paints and coatings industry.









John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Birla Carbon, expressed excitement about the company’s participation in the event. He stated, “We are excited to join the American Coatings Show 2024 and showcase our range of sustainable carbon-based solutions for the paints and coatings industry. The event will serve to highlight Birla Carbon’s extensive selection of Raven, Conductex, Nanocyl, and Continua ™ SCM products, which together make us the go-to source for sustainable carbon-based solutions for coatings applications.”

Birla Carbon’s participation in the American Coatings Show 2024 aligns with its goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company aims to lessen its environmental impact while partnering with its customers on their sustainability journey. Despite these sustainability goals, Birla Carbon maintains the same level of quality in its products.

At the event, Birla Carbon will showcase several key solutions, including Continua™ 8510P SCM and 8000 SCM, which are scalable and sustainable solutions designed to enhance product sustainability and circularity. The company will also highlight its Raven 3500, 5000 Ultra II, and 5100 Ultra series, which offer superior dispersion and color performance in various engineering plastics applications.

Additionally, Birla Carbon will showcase its Nanocyl brand of Multiwall Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT) through NC7000™ for high electrical conductivity in all polymers, as well as PLASTICYL™ high conductive thermoplastic MWCNTs. The company will also feature its Conductex e range of solutions, which are key performance-enhancing carbon black additives that provide high conductivity and purity.

The American Coatings Show 2024 provides a platform for Birla Carbon to showcase its performance-grade carbon black solutions while promoting sustainability and circularity at scale. The event will bring together experts and professionals from the coatings and paint industry to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the industry.

Visit the Birla Carbon booth at 1648 to learn more about their sustainable carbon-based solutions for the paints and coatings industry.