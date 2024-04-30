The Body Shop, a British-born international ethical beauty brand, is celebrating India’s rich cultural diversity through innovative store design concepts in New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. The brand’s commitment to promoting sustainability, environmental responsibility, and fostering equitable partnerships within the community is reflected in its focus on local relevance and cultural immersion.









In New Delhi’s T1D Airport store, The Body Shop has captured the essence of the capital city’s architectural marvels. The store design showcases iconic monuments such as the Red Fort, Lotus Temple, India Gate, and Qutub Minar, alongside the scenic beauty of the Yamuna riverbank. This design not only celebrates India’s cultural richness but also emphasizes The Body Shop’s commitment to sustainability and fair trade practices.

In Ahmedabad, where festivals signify socio-cultural-religious and even economic aspirations, The Body Shop has unveiled two stunning stores at the Airport and Palladium Mall, each with a unique design reflecting the city’s vibrant culture. Inspired by the traditional attire and the charkha, the stores feature captivating murals created by renowned local mural artists. These designs seamlessly blend tradition, environmental consciousness, and communal unity, embodying The Body Shop’s ethos of sustainability and community empowerment.

Travelling down south to Kerala, The Body Shop’s store at Kochi’s Forum Mall pays homage to the state’s vibrant culture and natural beauty. The mural in the store depicts an empowered rural woman embracing nature and culture, symbolizing The Body Shop’s dedication to natural ingredients. With her feet in the Arabian Sea, the mural highlights the harmonious relationship between humans and the environment, echoing The Body Shop’s commitment to sustainability.

The Body Shop’s eco-conscious mission is reflected in its store design, which features reclaimed wood, recycled plastics in the fixtures, and an aluminum facade, a low-energy, endlessly recyclable material. Even the worktops are made from 100% recycled materials, keeping waste out of landfills. Over 70% of The Body Shop’s packaging is fully recyclable, further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability.

The brand’s initiative to enhance over 10 stores with murals is expected to boost customer engagement and brand recognition. The Body Shop is currently present in 200 stores nationwide, catering to 1500+ cities through its online reach and strong marketplace partnerships.

