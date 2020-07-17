Massachusetts-based ePropelled opens it’s fourth facility after Chennai in New Hampshire

Connect with us

Business

Published on

ePropelled, a global leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, announced the opening of it’s a new facility in New Hampshire located within Laconia Municipal Airport. The NH Facility is ePropelled’s fourth location after Lowell, MA, USA, Cardiff, Wales, UK, and Chennai, India and it is all set to commence by this month, with the motive of employing additional skilled workers over the next twelve months.

ePropelled in a press release mentioned this facility will serve as a place to perform customer-specific engineering projects and intense product life-cycle testing for their electric motors and related products in the aerospace, aqua-leisure, and electric vehicle markets.




Dorian Davies, VP Sales & Business Development, said, “We can meet our growing number of customers from all over the world at Laconia Airport. Having this site at an airport means that, our aerospace customers can fly their corporate aircraft directly into the airport, right where their projects are taking place. Together with their engineering and product development teams, we can collaborate on custom projects, and they can see the progress of work being performed by travelling to the airport.”

ePropelled claims, this facility is a perfect setting to house large test rigs for product development and testing with an overall area of 10,000 square feet multi-story building, consisting of offices, a conference room, an electrical lab, automobile lab, aqua lab, and 6,400 square feet of aircraft lab.

Nick DeSilvio, Director of Operations, said, “We chose Laconia Municipal Airport for its size, structure, 6,000 feet of runway, distance to major cities within New England, and an ideal environment and airspace for testing of future or unmanned air vehicles.”


