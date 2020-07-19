Bharti Airtel Ltd ‘Airtel’ has partnered with Verizon, a communication technology company to bring secure, simple, and seamless video conferencing solutions to enterprises in India. With ‘Airtel BlueJeans’, the telecom giant promises to provide integrated audio solutions and convenient dial-in options for people to communicate and collaborate across mobile, desktop, browser, and conference rooms.

Due to the looming COVID-19 pandemic, the world is witnessing, a massive surge in demand for enterprise-grade video conferencing tools as Work From Home (WFH) and virtual meetings become the new normal.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Verizon to bring Airtel BlueJeans to enterprise and SMB customers in India. Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security, and ease of use. We look forward to, building a deep partnership with Verizon to serve the needs of emerging digital India.”









Focused on the growing demand, Airtel & Verizon claim BlueJeans will provide a secure business collaboration by offering features like meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomized meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options. As a part of this alliance, This technology will be solely integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centers, to ensure that customers are offered a state of the art and secure customer experience, while video conferencing.

Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer of Verizon, said, “Companies of all sizes around the world have seen the requirement for reliable, high-quality video conferencing services and require trusted partners to ensure the highest level of security,”









The offering entails a cloud point of presence in India, enabling low latency and improved quality of service for India-based customers. The platform uses open, proven standards for security as well as the WebRTC and HTML5 standards for browser-based access, enabling users to participate in meetings and events without requiring software downloads, an essential requirement in some secure environments.

The agreement initially covers BlueJeans Meetings, BlueJeans Events, BlueJeans Rooms and the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams. BlueJeans also has a long-standing history of providing simple, reliable and trusted solutions, while meeting the stringent security needs of banks, healthcare providers, and other organizations.