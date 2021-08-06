Lionsgate Play launches a unique initiative ‘BingePass’

It is raining offers and Lionsgate Play, the global content leader Starz’s OTT streaming service in India, has taken a notch up by officially announcing the most incredible deal, “BingePass”. The innovative offering will allow unlimited access to curated library of Lionsgate Play at an unbelievable pricing of 9 INR. Users can avail this limited period bonanza offer between Thursday 5th August to Sunday, 8th August for a 30-day subscription. The brand has roped in actress, Ananya Panday for a quirky TVC to promote this unique limited period offer. The actress will appeal to millennials to explore Lionsgate Play app.









Lionsgate Play has been regularly strengthening their library with urban, edgy shows and movies exclusively handpicked for the audiences. The BingePass offer is a great opportunity for the consumers to try out the service if they haven’t already! To utilize the offer, one would need to visit www.lionsgateplay.com (or download the Android/iOS app), sign up with one’s email ID/ name/ phone number and pay 9 INR between 5 & 8 August 2021. After the user logs in via the Android app or browser, they can sign in from any device including smart TV, iOS device, etc.

Known for its curated content, Lionsgate Play recently premiered critically acclaimed titles like Normal People, The Pact, Wrath of Man, The Goes Wrong Show, Seduced: Inside NXIM Cult, The Girlfriend Experience, Home Economics, to name a few. Users can binge watch through the curated movie playlists like India’s Top 10, What Millennials are watching, Binge Worthy Box set, Lionsgate Play Originals, Funny Side Up, Date Night, Bollywood Binge and Thriller, Queendom, Tollywood Blockbusters, etc. Lionsgate has been expanding its content library with titles releasing every Friday and localizing content based on the audience preferences. Currently, the platform has content available in six local languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

Speaking on the launch, Rohit Jain, M.D. South Asia said, “We are thrilled to bring this unique limited time offer to our audiences at such an incredible price point. With BingePass, we are aiming to reach out to millions of new users across the country and offer them best of cinematic experience with Lionsgate Play’s curated library. This limited period special price will enable newer and young adult audiences to sample unmatched premium content like never before. Lionsgate Play is home to best of bold and edgy content from across the globe across genres like drama, action, horror, romance, comedy and many more. The service also has a phenomenal curation of Indian movies from different languages to be soon followed by some of the most premium Indian originals to come. We are positive that this offer will witness a phenomenal response from audiences across the country.”

About Lionsgate Play.

Also Read: Covid 3rd wave may pull GDP growth down to 7 pc: economist Abhijit Banerjee

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers bespoke Hollywood content for Indian consumers. It boasts of thousands of hours of Premium Hollywood content including Premieres, billion-dollar Franchise Movies and binge worthy Box Sets. Lionsgate Play has a widely distributed network in the region spanning across partnerships like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, OEM’s with an ambitious roadmap ahead. Lionsgate Play also develops and produces a diverse slate of high budget premium Indian originals.