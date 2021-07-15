Fastest growing streaming platform, Lionsgate Play announced a distribution partnership with OnePlus, leading global technology company today. The new-found collaboration will offer access to the extensive, global content library of Lionsgate Play for OnePlus TV users. It is also set to strengthen Lionsgate Play’s user base by enabling an incredible content viewing experience on OnePlus TV’s large, premium screens.









With the diverse content catalogue from Lionsgate Play now available on all OnePlus TVs, including the newly launched OnePlus TV U1S, users will be able to enjoy an enhanced viewing experience with rich content. Lionsgate Play will be easily accessible on OxygenPlay, the content discovery platform of OnePlus TV, thus allowing users to easily access an assortment of content from various content partners. Lionsgate Play is known for its bespoke content including academy award winning movies, box office hits and local titles. In addition to this global content, OnePlus users can also access extensive content available in six different languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada and Bhojpuri.

Addressing the partnership Mr. Amit Dhanuka – Executive Vice President at Lionsgate says “To penetrate deeper integration of our offerings, we saw this as a great opportunity to associate with OnePlus. We are big believers of the large screen format as it is the best place to watch premium content and adds richness to the experience. This partnership will strengthen our audience base and provide a great viewing experience. We have seen a tremendous response to the service launch in India as people are loving the content and the experience. Few titles that are breaking all consumption records on our platform are Hunter Killer, Angel Has Fallen, Normal People, The Girlfriend Experience, John Wick 3, Love Island among others. We are also seeing deeper penetration by means of dubbed languages and have takers in Tier 2 cities plus as well. It only makes sense to make the service available at as many touchpoints as possible to ensure people are able to access us from their favorite devices.”

Marking the partnership, Mr. Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales at OnePlus India shared, “With the OnePlus smart TV portfolio, our focus is to provide an unparalleled and immersive smart TV experience to our community. The partnership with Lionsgate Play will provide our OnePlus TV users access to exclusive content curated from all over the world across genres and languages thus further elevating their content viewing experience.”

About Lionsgate Play

Lionsgate Play, a premium streaming service from Lionsgate India and Starz, offers bespoke Hollywood content for Indian consumers. It boasts of thousands of hours of Premium Hollywood content including Premieres, billion-dollar Franchise Movies and binge worthy Box Sets. Lionsgate Play has a widely distributed network in the region spanning across partnerships like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Jio, FTTH, Apple TV+, Amazon Firestick, OEM’s with an ambitious roadmap ahead. Lionsgate Play also develops and produces a diverse slate of high budget premium Indian originals.

About OnePlus India:

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the ‘Never Settle’ mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans