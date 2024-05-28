Supply chain finance platform SaralSCF has achieved significant growth in the fiscal year 2024, reporting a disbursement of over ₹940 crore across 1.46 lakh invoices. This marks a 30% year-on-year increase in disbursement, reflecting the company’s robust expansion and enhanced operational efficiency. Additionally, SaralSCF doubled the number of invoices processed compared to the previous financial year, showcasing its growing influence in the supply chain finance sector.









Significant Growth and Expansion

SaralSCF, a B2B platform under the BlackSoil Group, caters to SMEs, financial institutions (FIs), and micro-entrepreneurs by providing tailored technology solutions for supply chain financing. The platform’s asset under management (AUM) also saw a 30% year-on-year increase, highlighting its effective financial management and strategic growth.

The platform expanded its reach significantly during FY24, onboarding over 20 new anchor partners and nearly 7,000 new borrowers, of which 20% were female borrowers. SaralSCF’s operational footprint now extends to 50 new cities across India, further establishing its presence and accessibility in the market.

Comprehensive Supply Chain Solutions

SaralSCF optimizes supply chain financing in payable and receivable management through its customizable products, including Saral Pay Later, Saral Vendor Finance, and Saral Supply Chain Credit. These products are designed to address the unique needs of the supply chain ecosystem, from manufacturers to suppliers, distributors, and retailers. The tech-enabled platform offers a portal for anchor partners and an app for borrowers, ensuring efficient financing management and transparency.

SaralSCF specializes in providing working capital across various industries and to a diverse set of borrowers, ranging from micro and small entrepreneurs to mid-size traders, manufacturers, and women entrepreneurs. This wide-ranging support underscores the platform’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and empowering underrepresented groups in the business landscape.

Strategic Vision and Future Prospects

Gaurav Bagrodia, President of SaralSCF, expressed his excitement about the platform’s outstanding performance in FY24. “Being a tech-enabled platform, we are able to cater to the unique requirements of the supply chain ecosystem through technology and seamless digital solutions, giving us the edge in the industry. SaralSCF aims to lead India’s supply chain finance transformation through innovative technology solutions. To aid our business expansion, we are enhancing our technology further to offer our customers a broad range of supply chain financing solutions and a hassle-free experience.”

Technological Edge and Industry Leadership

SaralSCF’s success can be attributed to its strategic use of technology and innovative approach to supply chain finance. By offering customisable and efficient solutions, the platform has managed to streamline supply chain financing for a wide array of stakeholders. The integration of advanced technology ensures that the platform remains at the forefront of the industry, providing users with a seamless and transparent experience.

The company’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions positions it as a key player in the supply chain finance segment. With plans to further enhance its technological infrastructure and expand its service offerings, SaralSCF is set to continue its trajectory of growth and industry leadership.

Empowering Diverse Borrowers

One of the notable achievements of SaralSCF in FY24 is its focus on inclusivity and empowerment. The onboarding of nearly 7,000 new borrowers, including 20% female borrowers, highlights the platform’s commitment to supporting diverse entrepreneurs and fostering economic inclusivity. By providing tailored financial solutions to underrepresented groups, SaralSCF is contributing to the broader goal of financial inclusion and sustainable economic development.