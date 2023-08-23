Snap ropes in former Google Pay director Pulkit Trivedi as India MD

Snapchat owner Snap Inc on Wednesday said it has appointed former Google Pay director Pulkit Trivedi as its India Managing Director.









He will report to Snap’s Asia Pacific President Ajit Mohan. “Pulkit’s deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India,” Mohan said. Trivedi joined Snap from Google where he has spent the past five years as the Director of Google Pay – India Business Team. As part of the leadership team, Trivedi was responsible for building strategic plans for the business, forging key partnerships, and leading the monetisation agenda for Google Pay in India.

In his new role, Trivedi will be responsible for leading the organisation’s Indian operations, including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem. Under a new operational structure, the growth, market development, partnerships, content and creator ecosystem teams will now report directly to Trivedi. “Unifying our local teams under this new structure will set the right stage for making accelerated investments in India and enable us to further fuel the growth of our community and partners,” Mohan said.

Trivedi has over 23 years of experience in top technology companies, including leadership roles at Meta and Google in India. “Snap has a reputation for being a true innovator and has built a thriving community in India with a product that has connected with so many young Indians. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing internet economies giving Snap an exceptional opportunity to actively contribute to the expansion of our community and businesses,” Trivedi said. In May, Snap announced the milestone of over 200 million monthly active Snapchatters in India with more than 120 million Indian Snapchatters watching content across Stories and Spotlight, the fourth and fifth tabs of the app.