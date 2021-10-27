Snapchat now has 100 million monthly users in India: CEO Evan Spiegel

Snapchat has surpassed the significant milestone of 100 million users in India, the company’s co-founder Evan Spiegel announced at the second edition of “Snap in India” eon Wednesday. Spiegel said the company will continue to anchor its efforts towards growing and providing more resources to its community of Indian creators.









The Santa Monica, California-headquartered company also claimed to have increased its net new advertisers by 70 percent in 2020 and it introducing new monetisation streams for users creating content on Snapcha

“We have made significant investments to localize the Snapchat experience for the Indian community. We have added culturally relevant content, developed highly active and creative local creator communities, and invested in local products, marketing initiatives, and language support,” Evan Spiegel, Snap Co-Founder and CEO said in a statement.

During the event, the company also announced its several tie-ups to consilidate its presence in the Indian market

The Photo-messaging app also joining hands with Flipkart to power new AR-driven shopping experiences on the platform. Through this partnership, shoppers will be able to begin their shopping and e-Commerce engagement journey through Snapchat AR, making the process easy from the comfort of their homes, the company said.

Meanwhile, Samsung has added a new “Fun Mode” feature to bring some of Snap’s AR-powered Lenses to their native camera app, and extended this partnership locally with their “Made in India” M Series smartphones.

Snap Map has entered into a partnership with Zomato. This is the first Snap Map partnership in India, and Snapchatters will have access to restaurant information and be able to place food orders right from their personal Map on Snapchat.

Snapchat’s app allows users to share photos with friends, and offers filters and lenses that are augmented reality-enabled. Snap has also been partnering with a number of brands in the country.