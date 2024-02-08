Swiss GRC Ventures into India with Ambitious Goals for FY 2025

In a groundbreaking move poised to reshape India’s corporate governance landscape, Swiss GRC, a renowned leader in Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) solutions, has announced its strategic expansion into the Indian market. The company unveiled its ambitious plans during a press conference held on February 6th, 2024, at the prestigious Taj Man Singh in New Delhi. The event, graced by esteemed guests and industry leaders, served as a platform to introduce Swiss GRC’s comprehensive initiatives tailored for the Indian business ecosystem.









Swiss GRC, with its origins dating back over 25 years as an information security management solution, has evolved into a global powerhouse in the GRC domain. Its journey underscores a steadfast commitment to innovation and adaptation to meet the evolving demands of modern corporate governance. The company’s flagship product, the GRC Toolbox, addresses various GRC aspects, including Risk Management and Business Continuity, and has garnered acclaim for its positive impact on organizations worldwide. The decision to expand into India reflects Swiss GRC’s confidence in contributing meaningfully to the country’s burgeoning business landscape.

The expansion announcement conference on February 6th shed light on Swiss GRC’s market entry strategy, highlighting key elements of its approach. The company showcased its flagship product, the GRC Toolbox, and detailed how the platform caters to the unique needs and regulatory landscape of the Indian business environment. Representatives elaborated on Swiss GRC’s engagement strategy with local businesses, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders to ensure a seamless and successful launch in India.

Mr. Besfort Kuqi, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC, expressed enthusiasm about the company’s expansion into India, citing the country’s robust economic growth and increasing regulatory complexities as driving factors. “India’s projected GDP growth and economic development make it a prime market for corporate activities. With its complex regulatory landscape and industry-specific compliance requirements, India presents both challenges and opportunities. Swiss GRC aims to assist Indian entities in navigating this growing landscape safely,” shared Mr. Kuqi.

Mr. Rajeev Dutt, General Manager, MEA & APAC at Swiss GRC, echoed Mr. Kuqi’s sentiments, emphasizing the company’s commitment to offering flexible deployment options to cater to diverse client preferences in India. “We recognize the need for on-premise deployment in the Indian market, especially among government and public sector entities. Swiss GRC is dedicated to providing options for on-premise, cloud, and private cloud deployment, ensuring that our solutions meet the specific needs of Indian customers,” stated Mr. Dutt.

Furthermore, Mr. Dutt expressed Swiss GRC’s aspirations to become the leading GRC player in the Indian market, prioritizing customer satisfaction and value for money. “This conference marks the first step towards our global expansion plans, and we are committed to ensuring that Indian customers find our GRC solution affordable, user-friendly, and easy to use,” affirmed Mr. Dutt.

With its innovative solutions and strategic vision, Swiss GRC aims to carve a niche for itself in India’s rapidly evolving corporate landscape, fostering enhanced governance, risk management, and compliance practices across industries. As the company sets its sights on achieving USD 10 million in FY 2025, the Indian market holds immense potential for growth and opportunity for Swiss GRC and its stakeholders.