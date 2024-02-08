In a pioneering move to address gender-based violence, Urban Company, Asia’s leading marketplace for on-demand home services, has launched Project Nidar. This comprehensive initiative aims to support its fleet of service professionals who are facing or have faced domestic violence and abuse, underscoring the company’s commitment to employee welfare and gender equality.









Unveiled on February 6th, 2024, in Gurugram, Project Nidar is a testament to Urban Company’s dedication to creating a safe and inclusive work environment for its service partners. The initiative covers all active service professionals on the platform and offers a range of support services, including counseling, legal assistance, emergency lodging, medical support, and financial aid of up to Rs 50,000.

Partnering with the Invisible Scars Foundation, an NGO supporting survivors of gender-based violence, Urban Company aims to spread awareness about domestic abuse and implement effective support mechanisms. The collaboration with the foundation will enable Urban Company to provide holistic assistance to its service partners, addressing their physical, emotional, and financial needs during challenging times.

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO and Co-founder of Urban Company, emphasized the company’s people-first approach and the importance of prioritizing the well-being of service partners. “Project Nidar has been carefully crafted with gender experts to provide tangible medical and financial support, while also raising awareness about domestic violence and abuse,” said Bhal. “With women comprising about 35% of our partner fleet, this initiative is critical in fostering a safe and supportive environment for all.”

To drive awareness about domestic violence and the support available through Project Nidar, Urban Company will release a series of educational videos. These videos will cover topics such as recognizing signs of abuse, types of violence, reporting procedures, and the support provided by Urban Company. Accessible through the Urban Company Partner App, these videos aim to empower service partners with knowledge and resources to address domestic violence effectively.

Ekta Viiveck Verma, Founder of the Invisible Scars Foundation, commended Urban Company for its bold step in addressing workplace domestic violence. “Urban Company emerges as a visionary brand, creating a safe and empowered environment for partners,” said Verma. “Their remarkable effort sets a benchmark, inspiring others to prioritize workforce well-being. This initiative reflects Urban Company’s commitment to addressing domestic violence in the workplace, and we are proud to be their implementation partner for this.”

Gender-based violence remains a prevalent societal issue, particularly affecting women in the beauty and wellness sector. Urban Company’s Project Nidar aims to combat this issue by providing a safe space for service partners to seek support and assistance. With alarming statistics indicating the prevalence of intimate partner violence in India, initiatives like Project Nidar are crucial in raising awareness, fostering a supportive community, and empowering individuals to break the cycle of abuse.

As Urban Company continues its mission to transform the home services industry, Project Nidar stands as a testament to its values of inclusivity, compassion, and social responsibility. Through collaborative efforts with organizations like the Invisible Scars Foundation, Urban Company is paving the way for a safer and more equitable workplace for all.