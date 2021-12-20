Tata Power bags contract from SECI for solar and battery project in Chhattisgarh

Connect with us

Press Trust of India
State-owned SECI has awarded a contract to the Tatas for setting up a 100MW solar project with battery energy storage system (BESS) at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. The project will demonstrate how, by using a large battery storage system like BESS, solar power can be used to provide clean energy during evening peak hours.



The contract has been awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd, a statement by Ministry of New & Renewable Energy(MNRE) said. The project will have a 40 MW/120 MWh BESS. It is one of the largest grid-connected BESS projects in the country. It is supported by the World Bank and SECI’s internal resources and domestic loans. This is expected to boost market confidence and catalyze further investments in the sector to enable India achieve its commitments towards a net-zero economy.

The contract was signed by officials of Tata Power and SECI in the presence of Suman Sharma, Managing Director, SECI, as well as directors and senior officials of SECI and World Bank. “This will give further push to achieving India’s Climate commitments. We will work together to make RE the mainstay of our energy production,” said Sharma.

SECI, under the MNRE, is engaged in promoting and development of various RE resources, especially solar and wind energy, RE-based storage systems, floating solar, trading of power, consultancy as well as emerging areas such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, Waste to Energy, RE-powered electric vehicles, etc. SECI is an implementing agency for many RE schemes of the Centre such as Viability Gap Funding schemes, tariff-based tenders for development of RE projects, solar parks etc.


Loading...