Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Omicron scare: Sensex nosedives 1,190 pts on global selloff

Omicron scare: Sensex nosedives 1,190 pts on global selloff

Business

Omicron scare: Sensex nosedives 1,190 pts on global selloff

Press Trust of India
Published on

Equity benchmark Sensex plunged 1,190 points on Monday as concerns over the impact of surging Omicron cases across the world spooked investors, triggering an intense selloff in global equities.



The 30-share index slumped 1,189.73 points or 2.90 per cent to end at 55,822.01. Similarly, the NSE Nifty tanked 371 points or 2.18 per cent to 16,614.20. Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, sinking over 5 per cent, followed by SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and NTPC On the other hand, HUL and Dr Reddy’s were the gainers.

Also read: Domestic retail sales in November up 9 pc over pre-pandemic levels: RAI

According to experts, exploding COVID-19 cases, sustained selling by foreign institutional investors and slowing growth momentum in the developed economies have spooked markets the world over. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with heavy losses. Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading deep in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude tumbled 3.51 per cent to USD 70.94 per barrel.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Companies spent Rs 1.09 lakh crore for CSR activities: Corporate Affairs Ministry

Companies spent Rs 1.09 lakh crore for CSR activities: Corporate Affairs Ministry
By December 20, 2021
Edgile's experienced cybersecurity

Wipro to acquire Edgile for USD 230 mn
By December 20, 2021
Tata Power bags contract from SECI for solar and battery project in Chhattisgarh

Tata Power bags contract from SECI for solar and battery project in Chhattisgarh
By December 20, 2021
CollegeDekho raises USD 35 mn funding from QIC, Disrupt ADQ, others

Funding News

CollegeDekho raises USD 35 mn funding from QIC, Disrupt ADQ, others
Premagic bags Rs 2 crore in pre-seed funding from 300 ventures, others

Funding News

Premagic bags Rs 2 crore in pre-seed funding from 300 ventures, others
Simpl raises USD 40 mn in Series B round

Funding News

Simpl raises USD 40 mn in Series B round
To Top
Loading...