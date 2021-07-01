Airtel deploys more spectrum in Bengal to enhance network experience

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, today said that it has upgraded its mobile network in Bengal to deliver the best network experience for its customers.









Airtel has deployed an additional 21.6 Mhz spectrum along with advance network software tools across its network in the state to significantly bolster network coverage and ensure seamless high speed data experience. 10 MHz spectrum has been added in the 2300 band, 5 Mhz in the 2100 band, 3.8 MHz in the 1800 band while 2.8 MHz has been added in the 900 band.

The deployment will strengthen an already superior network for Airtel customers across Bengal. It will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in cities and urban areas. The deployment also allows Airtel to offer wider coverage along highways and rail routes as well as increase footprint in villages as more people access high speed data services.

With this fresh spectrum, Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 65 MHz in Bengal. With its diverse spectrum holdings across 2300/2100/1800/900 bands, the company is well positioned to serve the growing demand for high speed data services and its network is fully ready for 5G.

Siddharth Sharma, CEO – West Bengal & Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “With the acquisition of 21.6 Mhz spectrum for Bengal in the recently concluded auctions and deployment of 4G using spectrum in the superior 900 Mhz band, Airtel customers in Bengal will now be able to experience improved 4G data speeds and HD quality calling even indoors. With the largest spectrum bank of 65 Mhz in Bengal, Airtel is well positioned to meet the surging demand for high speed data. We remain obsessed with delivering a world-class service experience to our customers and continue to invest aggressively in new spectrum and network upgrades at a time when our customers need it the most.”

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, video streaming has witnessed a massive surge. Airtel’s intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G Advanced and Carrier Aggregation to step up high speed network capacity and coverage.

Airtel has over 20 million customers in Bengal and its network covers more than 98 % per cent population of the state.