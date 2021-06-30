Amazon India to invest more in OTT space, eyes tier II markets for prime

Amid a sharp rise in subscriber base in tier II cities, Amazon India is looking to invest more in the OTT space across webseries exclusive production and regional content. According to a Business Line report, the e-commerce giant is focusing on regional content across its platform which will also be part of the Amazon Originals.









Speaking with the daily, Director & Head of Amazon Prime India Subbu Palaniappan revealed company’s plan to increase their investment in the Originals and said, they are trying to serve different States (in India) where requirements (language and content preference) are very different from one another.

Mr Palaniappan said that the e-commerce platform had planned to produce regional content well before the pandemic adding that a lot of production work slowed down during the second covid wave.

He also noted that the platform has seen humongous growth in Amazon prime subscritions in last 18 months. The subscriber base covers 97 per cent of the pin-codes serviced by the e-tailer.

Of the total, 65 per cent of customer orders and 85 per cent of new subscriber acquisitions are happening in Tier-II and onwards towns, he added.

Launched in India in 2016, Amazon Prime is India’s leading membership program that provides an unparalleled combination of shopping and entertainment benefits to its members. A customer can avail unlimited free delivery of goods, early access to new products and deals, latest, exclusive movies and TV shows, enjoy tens of millions of music on prime music, unlimited access to popular eBooks, access to free in-game content on popular mobile games and more.