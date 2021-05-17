World Telecommunication Day 2021: Rising significance of Telecommunication in the times of Covid-19

With the Covid-19 pandemic creating mayhem across the globe, it is unfathomable to even think of a world without information and communication technologies. With covid-induced restrictions and lockdown in place, most of us are relying on telephonic or digital modes of communication to stay in touch with our loved ones. The pandemic has forced us to change the way we used to work, socialise and live our lives. And the role of telecommunication and information technology has become more important than ever.

World Telecommunication Day is observed on May 17 every year since 1969 to mark the founding of ITU ( International Telecommunication Union) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. The purpose of World Telecommunication Day is to help raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) can bring to societies and economies, as well as of ways to bridge the digital divide.









Theme

With an aim to highlight the critical role of these technologies in our lives amid the coronavirus pandemic, the theme for World Telecommunications Day 2021 is “Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times”. The event would also focus on national, regional, and international initiatives bein taken to accelerate digital transformation.

Significance

The pandemic has forced education institutions including schools, colleges coaching classes to close physical operations. Had it not been for digital communication and e-learning platforms, the long gap could have led to digressed knowledge among students.

The pandemic also forced a major section of work force to opt for remote working mode. Video platforms like Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Duo are used for conducting conferences, meeting or hosting webinars.

As hospitals crumble under the pressure of a raging Covid-19 pandemic, millions of people feeling mild symptoms took help of online consultancy and pharmacy app in order to avoid the risk of making a physical visit.

Smartphones and social media emerged as a big saviour in the common man’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands took to platforms like Twitter and Facebook to escalate SOS messages regarding oxygen shortage, hospital beds and medicines.