Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tesla Power USA inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pumps

Tesla Power USA inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pumps

Business

Tesla Power USA inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pumps

Press Trust of India
Published on

Tesla Power USA on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to sell and service batteries at the state-owned firm’s petrol pumps.



The partnership will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, the US-based firm said in a statement. “This will be the first national-level tie-up with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for battery distribution. To start with, Tesla Power USA batteries will be available at the select IOCL fuel pumps in the Delhi-NCR region, which will be subsequently expanded to other states,” it added.

Also read: Stack Identity Raises USD 4M Seed Funding to Solve Biggest IAM Operations Problem of ‘Shadow Access’ for Enterprises

Kavinder Khurana, MD, Tesla Power USA, said his company currently has over 5,000 distribution points in India and aims to double it in 2023. The addition of IOCL petrol pumps can potentially offer Tesla Power USA a distribution reach of over 40,000-mark.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tesla Power USA inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pumps

Tesla Power USA inks pact with Indian Oil Corp to sell batteries at petrol pumps
By April 27, 2023
JioCinema new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in India

JioCinema new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in India
By April 27, 2023
Air India to hire more than 1,000 pilots

Air India to hire more than 1,000 pilots
By April 27, 2023
'Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics'

COVID19

Innovation in healthcare can offer resilience against pandemics’
Build-tech platform Mistry.Store launches India’s first building material sampling van for professionals

Business

Mistry.Store launches India’s first building material sampling van
Professional networking startup Blue Circle raises fresh round of funding

Funding News

Professional networking startup Blue Circle raises fresh round of funding
To Top
Loading...