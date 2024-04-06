Internshala Jobs, the jobs arm of the career-tech platform Internshala, has unveiled a groundbreaking report titled “Navigating GenZ Workplace Expectations in 2024: Insights for HR Professionals.” This report delves into the expectations, aspirations, and preferences of GenZ individuals as they enter the workforce, offering valuable guidance for HR professionals navigating this new terrain.









The report reveals that 67% of GenZ job seekers prioritize learning and growth opportunities over salary packages, indicating a strong desire for continuous skill enhancement and career advancement. Only 25% prioritize salary packages, while 4% are motivated by company culture, and 3% by brand reputation. Additional perks like health insurance and ESOPs are a motivator for just 1% of applicants.

GenZ’s optimism in finding a job is noteworthy, with 52% feeling highly optimistic and an additional 23% somewhat optimistic. Work-life balance is a top priority for 84% of GenZ job seekers, with 45% favoring a hybrid work model, 31% preferring remote work, and only 21% opting for traditional in-office setups.

When it comes to employer preferences, GenZ is diverse, with 40% gravitating towards established brands, 30% showing interest in startups, and 21% preferring small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Reputation management is crucial, with 39% of GenZ job seekers relying on review platforms like Glassdoor, and 30% on the company’s website and online presence.

Interestingly, nearly half (49%) of GenZ individuals view job hopping positively, indicating a willingness to explore diverse career paths. Work-life balance is cited as the primary measure of career success for 48% of GenZ job seekers, followed by financial stability at 29% and career advancement at 12%.

When evaluating potential employers, GenZ focuses on career development opportunities (42%), promotion prospects (38%), and organizational growth trajectory (14%). Access to professional development and advancement opportunities is a priority for 41% of GenZ job seekers, followed by job security (34%), and flexibility in working hours (25%).

GenZ’s perception of AI varies, with 57% viewing it as a valuable asset and 13% anticipating significant changes in job roles. Diversity and inclusion are highly important for 67% of GenZ job seekers, while 70% prioritize companies with sustainability efforts and environmental policies.

On Internshala Jobs, the peak job application period for GenZ was observed from May to August, with management roles (45%) and engineering roles (32%) being the most popular. Business Development (Sales) and Human Resources (HR) were the top job profiles, and Delhi-NCR emerged as the leading region for job seekers.

Krishna Raghavan, Ex-Chief People Officer (CPO) at Flipkart, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and personal growth for GenZ individuals, stating that creating a culture that thrives on curiosity and innovation is key to attracting and nurturing top-tier GenZ talent.

Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala Jobs, highlighted the impact of technology on the future of work, with 57% of GenZers viewing AI as a valuable asset. He stressed the importance of embracing a tech-forward approach to attract top-tier GenZ talent and position organizations as trailblazers in the digital age.

Megha Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Godrej Properties Limited, emphasized the importance of purpose and values for GenZ individuals, stating that they expect their roles to add true and long-term value to all stakeholders. She highlighted the need for HR professionals to champion diversity, equity, and sustainability initiatives to attract and retain GenZ talent.