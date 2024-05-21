Oakter, a prominent name in innovative consumer electronics, unveiled its latest product, the Mini UPS Pro. Designed to cater to the dynamic needs of today’s remote workforce, the Mini UPS Pro offers an impressive solution for uninterrupted power backup, ensuring that essential devices remain operational during power outages. Priced at an affordable 1899 INR, this new offering from Oakter is set to revolutionize the market.









Key Features and Specifications

The Mini UPS Pro is powered by a robust 2600 mAh EV Grade lithium-ion battery, delivering up to 8 hours of continuous backup. This ensures that devices such as WiFi routers, CCTV cameras, and DTH set-top boxes remain functional during power interruptions. The UPS features LED On/Off indicators for easy monitoring of the power status. With an output of 12 V and up to 3 Ampere current, the Mini UPS Pro is compatible with a wide array of 12 V devices, thanks to its dual-pin connector.

To offer customers peace of mind, the product comes with a 12-month warranty, underscoring Oakter’s commitment to quality and reliability. The Mini UPS Pro’s newly optimized Printed Circuit Board (PCB) enhances overall performance and efficiency, aligning with the upgraded battery capacity.

CEO’s Insights

Mr. Shishir Gupta, CEO of Oakter, highlighted the importance of uninterrupted connectivity in today’s remote working environment. He stated, “In the age of remote work, consistent internet connectivity is non-negotiable. The Mini UPS Pro notably eliminates the inconvenience of interrupted online meetings and router restarts during power fluctuations. Whether it’s a sudden blackout or a scheduled power backup, users can rely on the Mini UPS Pro to keep their essential devices running smoothly, facilitating uninterrupted workflow and communication. We are confident that, similar to its predecessor, Mini UPS – a best-selling product on Amazon, this iteration will be embraced by users for its reliability and convenience.”

Commitment to Quality

Oakter has always prioritized quality in its products, and the Mini UPS Pro is no exception. From the battery and plastics to the PCB and LEDs, every component undergoes rigorous testing before being dispatched to consumers. The company’s dedication to quality ensures that customers receive a reliable and efficient product.

Easy Installation

One of the standout features of the Mini UPS Pro is its user-friendly installation process. It takes only 2-3 minutes to set up, similar to the previous model. This ease of installation makes it accessible to a broad audience, allowing users to quickly benefit from uninterrupted power backup.

Market Availability

The Mini UPS Pro is competitively priced at 1899 INR, making it an attractive option for consumers seeking reliable power backup solutions. The product is available pan India through leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Oakter’s official website. This wide availability ensures that customers across the country can conveniently purchase and experience the benefits of the Mini UPS Pro.

For more information and to purchase the Mini UPS Pro, visit Oakter’s official website or leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Experience the convenience and reliability of uninterrupted power backup with the Mini UPS Pro today.