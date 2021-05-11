Connect with us

HCL to provide 21 oxygen plants to Delhi govt

image courtesy indiatvnews

COVID19

Press Trust of India

Tech firm HCL on Tuesday said it is supporting the Delhi government with 12,000 oxygen cylinders and 21 oxygen plants. In a statement, HCL said each cylinder has a capacity of 40 litres oxygen whereas 21 oxygen plants will generate 8,800 litres of oxygen per minute.



Two of these ready-to-use oxygen plants which were imported from France have already been delivered and will get installed at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in the national capital, it added.

Also read: Chandigarh University sets up 100-bed Covid care facility to help corona patients


