PrepInsta, India’s no 1 and most visited website for placement preparation, and a rising Ed-tech brand display a skyrocketing placement record of over 1,45,000 students in the calendar year 2022. Following the growth momentum of 2021, PrepInsta’s placement offer for 2022 witnessed a significant hike with the highest offer standing at a whopping INR 47 LPA and the average salary reaching 7.4 LPA.

Top product-based companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Adobe, Google, and so on as well as top service-based companies such as TCS, Accenture, Capgemini, Hexaware, HCL, Cognizant, Infosys, and so on have offered placement letters to PrepInsta students. In addition, the Ed-tech startup launched 50 plus upskilling courses like AI/ML, Data Science, Power BI, and GIT Hub. Moreover, PrepInsta has started to offer major skill-based courses for companies such as Tata Elxsi, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Jio, and HCL.









Commenting on the record placement, Mr. Atulya Kushik, Co-founder & CEO of PrepInsta in a statement said, “At PrepInsta, we have stepped up our efforts on generating top opportunities for our students by strategizing and implementing new courses in our OTT platform. It is an outstanding feat that over 71000 students have been offered jobs paying more than 10 LPA. This is a testament to the scope of our in-demand placement courses as well as our students’ perseverance and dedication, as they have worked diligently to accomplish this level of success. At the same time, it is critical for us to recognise that many students are yet to secure an offer with a salary higher than 10 LPA. We are working closely with these students, and it is our responsibility to ensure that all of them are offered better opportunities and access to resources so that they can accomplish their set target.”

3100+ students were placed at Amazon, 1500+ at Microsoft, 997 at Adobe, 89,200 at Accenture, 50,600 at Infosys, 35,000+ at Capgemini, 32,700 at Cognizant, 11,400+ at Wipro, 21,500+ at Deloitte, and 91000+ at TCS, among other companies. TCS has distributed approximately 70% of the offer letters to PrepInsta students. Other service-based firms, including Infosys, Cognizant, and Accenture, have distributed offer letters for on-campus recruitment drives and are likely to begin off-campus drives soon.

The engaging OTT subscription model of PrepInsta allows students to pursue more skills by providing access to over 200+ courses. In addition to providing students with placement opportunities, PrepInsta also provides students with internship opportunities across multiple sectors as part of its unique placement policy. PrepInsta, for instance, has partnered with TCS to provide students with TCS iON RIO remote internships. Students have been able to gain much-needed industry skills and knowledge through such internships, keeping them one step ahead in their fields.

Founded in 2016, in the dorm room of VIT Vellore, PrepInsta is a one-stop destination for placement and the fundamental aim of the company is to resolve the existing imbalance of career opportunities in India. The Ed-tech firm helps students with end-to-end placement preparation, skill-building, learning to code, and also the key to every successful job which is – interview preparation. PrepInsta strives to address the skill gap issue in India by providing skill-based learning through its product PrepInsta Prime which enables students to get placed in their dream company.