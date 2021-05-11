Prince Pipes to donate 100 oxygen concentrators to Bihar, Raj govts this month

Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd (PPFL) on Tuesday said it will donate 100 units of oxygen concentrators to Bihar and Rajasthan governments in two phases within this month. We are airlifting over 100 units of oxygen concentrators in 2 phases to be handed over to the state machinery of Bihar and Rajasthan in two phases within this month,” PPFL Assistant Vice President (Strategy) Nihar Chheda said in a statement.









The equipment sourced is “CE certified and compliant with WHO guidelines,” he said. “With the urgency of supporting the medical infrastructure of hospitals in these states, the units will help in reducing dependency on oxygen cylinders as the concentrators obtain oxygen from ambient air and can be used for flexible patient treatment,” Chheda added.

PPFL is one of India’s largest integrated piping solutions and multi polymer manufacturers, based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.