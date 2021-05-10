Global Nursing Award announced to recognise the role of nurses in healthcare sector

Launched on occasion of International Nurses Day, Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award with a massive winning amount will start accepting nominations via www.Asterguardians.com. To recognize the phenomenal contribution of nurses to the healthcare delivery system across the world, Aster DM Healthcare has launched the Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award. This is all the more relevant in the current scenario as they continue to play a pivotal role in delivering care despite the challenges produced by the Covid-19 pandemic, taking care of patients worldwide and risking their lives.









The initiative invites nurses from across the world to apply for the award by submitting nomination of their work on the mentioned site either directly or by others with citation. The start date for the application will be announced shortly. Nurses form the backbone of healthcare and play the most critical role in patient care, aiding recovery through professional and personal care. They are the real guardians for the patients and aid the entire recovery process. Many of them put in committed and passionate service to their patients despite the risk involved and the extended hours they have to work in situations like the current pandemic. They put their patients before their families and loved ones to fulfill their duty. Many a times this is not recognized or compensated.

Through Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, we aim to bring their sacrifices and commitment to light and celebrate them globally, said Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare. The initiative will start receiving applications shortly region wise namely Asia, Africa, Middle East, Europe, USA, Canada, South America, Australia among others. It will follow a stringent multi-round review process to be managed by a third-party external agency and an independent jury consisting of well-known international figures. After the initial review based on the set criteria, shortlisted nominations will undergo a voting process. Subsequently 10 finalists would be selected for the award ceremony, interview, and interactions with the jury. The final Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award winner will be announced on 12th May- International Nurses Day in 2022. Apart from the substantial First Prize of US. 250,000, the 9 finalists will also be presented with monetary prize and awards.