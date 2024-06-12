India Africa Business Network and Dharma Media Consultants to partner

In a significant move to bolster trade and investment connections between India and Africa, the India Africa Business Network (IABN) and Dharma Media Consultants (DMC) have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to harness the entrepreneurial spirit within the burgeoning India–Africa trade landscape, symbolizing a shared commitment to accelerating growth and business opportunities across both regions.

Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Communication

Dharma Media Consultants, a leading brand-building and communications agency, has been selected as IABN’s strategic communications partner for the upcoming 4th India-Africa Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit. The summit, scheduled to take place on the 18th and 19th of July 2024 in Mauritius, serves as a catalyst for cross-border investment and networking. This annual event celebrates the dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystems of India and Africa, bringing together top startups, industry leaders, investors, and key influencers from the tech, business, finance, and policy sectors.

Since its inception in 2018, IABN has become a central hub for India–Africa business collaboration. It provides a platform that raises awareness of the key players and activities within the India–Africa corridor. This partnership with Dharma Media Consultants marks a significant step in amplifying the potential of the India–Africa trade relationship.









Voices of the Leaders

Baljinder Sharma, Convener of IABN, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are excited to join forces with Dharma Media Consultants. Their expertise in strategic communication will be instrumental in raising awareness about IABN and the vast potential of the India–Africa corridor. India and Africa have had deep historical, commercial, and cultural ties, but our entrepreneurial ecosystems need better collaboration. This partnership will strengthen our efforts to connect entrepreneurs and investors, fostering stronger economic ties between India and Africa.”

Shutapa Paul, Founder of Dharma Media Consultants, echoed these sentiments, adding, “We are honoured to partner with IABN, a pioneer in facilitating cross-border business opportunities. This collaboration aligns with Dharma Media Consultants’ mission to empower impactful brands. India and Africa are natural partners, and we hope to further strengthen and create greater visibility of the growing bilateral trade ties.”

India–Africa Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit

In its fourth edition, the India–Africa Entrepreneurship and Investment Summit aims to build upon the historical relationship between India and Africa and establish itself as the go-to platform for entrepreneurs across the Indian Ocean. The summit will organize meetings and focus groups and help forge joint ventures for capital and market access. It aims to connect innovative startups, pioneering ventures, cross-border facilitators, advisors, institutional investors, VCs, and family offices active in the India–Africa corridor.

Notable advisory members of the IABN include Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder of Indian Angel Network Group; Tomi Davies, President of Africa Business Angels Network; Sushil Jiwarjaka, Chairman of Artheon Group of Companies & Essjay Ericsson Pvt. Ltd; R. Satya Narayan, Founder of CL Educate Ltd; George Zachariah, Managing Partner at Launch Africa Ventures; Busisa Moyo, Founder of United Refineries and Chairman of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF); Ramesh Awtaney, Managing Director of iSON Group; and Vuyisa Qabaka, Rainmaker and Non-Executive Director of the South African Black Entrepreneurs Forum (SABEF). These integral members are expected to facilitate important conversations within the India–Africa corridor.

Comprehensive Communication Strategy

Dharma Media Consultants, an award-winning agency with specialization in the private equity-venture capital, startup, not-for-profit, and corporate sectors, will oversee an integrated communications mandate for IABN. This includes branding and corporate communications, as well as extensive strategy development, campaign launches, event communications, and industry leadership messaging and positioning.