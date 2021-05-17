Healthcare Edtech platform Virohan gets USD 3 mn in Series A funding

Edtech company Virohan on Monday said it has raised a total of USD 3 million (around Rs 22 crore) in Series A funding led by Rebright Partners to expand campus pan India. Virohan will use the funds to expand to over 160 new campuses pan India with an aim to strengthen the Indian healthcare system by creating an army of specially trained allied healthcare workforce which will help tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Gurugram-based company said in a statement.









As part of the total fundraise, the Series A and seed rounds were raised from Rebright Partners, elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalization, the Singh Family Trusts, advised by Artha Impact, Yunus Social Business, Better Capital and Keiretsu Forum.

“With this funding, we plan to educate over 1 million students by 2025, through our best-in-class, blended learning platform. This funding is not just going to help us expand operations but will also fuel the vision and morale of those at Virohan to strive even harder towards our goal and successfully create an army of skilled paramedical workforce for the Indian healthcare system to fight against the ongoing pandemic,” Virohan CEO and co-founder Kunaal Dudeja added.