The Indian Association of Paediatric Anaesthesiologists (IAPA) announced that its Midterm Meet will be held in August in Hyderabad, focusing on the theme ‘Paediatric Anaesthesia Connect.’ The event, scheduled for the 10th and 11th at Hotel The Plaza at Begumpet, Hyderabad, will provide a unique platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and professional development in the field of Paediatric Anaesthesiology.









Dr. Raja Narsing Rao, Senior Consultant Anaesthesiologist and President of IAPA, emphasized the growing importance of pediatric anaesthesia as an emerging specialty in India. With children comprising 40% of the population, there is a rising demand for pediatric surgical and anaesthetic services. Dr. Rao highlighted the need to develop pediatric anesthesiology in India further.

The event aims to address the relatively new field of specialty training in pediatric anaesthesia, which is still in its early stages in India. Currently, the majority of children receive anaesthesia from general anesthesiologists. The Midterm Meet will offer a valuable opportunity for all anesthesiologists, including those providing occasional pediatric anaesthesia services, to enhance the safety of pediatric patients undergoing various surgeries.

Dr. K. Sailaja, IAPA Telangana State Secretary and Senior Consultant Anaesthesiologist at Care Hospital, encouraged anaesthesiologists to mark their calendars and register early for the event. She highlighted the importance of pediatric anesthesiologists in ensuring the safe treatment of children undergoing surgery or procedures.

The IAPA, a professional body dedicated to improving safety standards and knowledge sharing in the field of Paediatric Anaesthesia, was formed in March 2006 and boasts over 880 life members. The association aims to establish basic infrastructure and guidelines for all places where children undergo anaesthesia, ensuring safety standards. It also focuses on enhancing the knowledge and skills of practitioners in this subspecialty through conferences and local Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs.

The two-day Midterm Meet will feature hands-on workshops, insightful sessions, engaging discussions, post-graduate presentations, and quiz competitions. It promises to be a valuable opportunity for anaesthesiologists to connect with experts, expand their skill sets, and stay updated on the latest trends and developments in the field of paediatric anaesthesia.