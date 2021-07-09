The Apollo Hospitals Foundation founded by Dr Prathap C Reddy and family contributes to society in ways few ever experience. One of the foundations main initiatives is to provide medical support to under-privileged children. Perfectly aligned with the vision, Joint MD Apollo Hospitals, Dr Sangita Reddy conceptualized an initiative with the objective of ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare, free of cost to children in need.









Saving A Child’s Health Initiative (SACHi) one of Asia’s largest voluntary child organizations aims to lay the foundation of good health through free access to Apollo Hospitalspaediatric specialists through the Apollo 24|7 digital platform for a period of one year (till 7th July 2022). As part of the partnership, over 180 pediatricians have joined the latest SACHi initiative. SACHi’s goal is to ensure that every child irrespective of community or background is provided access to quality healthcare. Pediatric healthcare is a neglected specialty in the country and with over 26% of country’s population within the age group of 0-14 years

According to UNICEF, with 25 million child births every year, India accounts for nearly one-fifth of World’s annual child births. It is vital to provide access to quality healthcare to save precious lives during these challenging times. In order to overcome barriers of access to healthcare, SACHi’s latest initiative has been integrated on the Apollo 24|7 platform, whereby children under the age of 16 in need, can avail e-consultations across various centres of excellence from the comfort of their homes, at absolutely no cost. Speaking on the launch, Upasana KamineniKonidela, Vice Chairperson CSR of Apollo Foundation shares, My aunt Dr Sangita Reddy has always been passionate towards child health.

Her vision along with the timely support and generosity of our pediatricians is helping us bring free healthcare to underprivileged children across the country. Children are the most vulnerable as they aren’t vaccinated. We must do our bit by encouraging people to share the link & reap the most benefits out of this initiative. Stay healthy, stay safe, we are here to support you.