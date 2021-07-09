Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

DBT-backed startup develops portable refrigeration device for last mile delivery of vaccines

BIRAC-supported start-up develops portable refrigeration device for carrying vaccines

Startups

DBT-backed startup develops portable refrigeration device for last mile delivery of vaccines

Press Trust of India
Published on

A start-up supported by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has developed a portable, battery-powered refrigeration device for safe and efficient transportation of vaccines, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said in a statement on Thursday.Developed by Blackfrog Technologies, the device, called Emv lio, will help solve the current challenge of last-mile delivery of vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The DBT said Emv lio has a two-litre capacity, enabling it to carry 30-50 vials. The device is equipped for continuous temperature monitoring, location tracking, state-of-charge indication, and communication with headquarters via live-tracking, it said. BIRAC is a public sector undertaking under the DBT. The device’s underlying refrigeration mechanism is solid-state cooling with a smart PID (proportional integral derivate) controller, which guarantees precise temperature maintenance without the risk of noxious refrigerant leakage or cross-contamination, it added.

Also read: Tokyo Olympics: Spectators barred from Games venues amid new covid emergency

The lack of motors/compressors or any moving parts enables low-maintenance operation. The unique design of Emv lio promises uniform cooling and minimal freeze-thaw cycles. The device can maintain the temperature between 2 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees C for up to 12 hours in the field. The innovation solves the current challenge of last-mile vaccine delivery as iceboxes which have no mechanism for temperature control and regulation are currently being used. The absence of temperature control and regulation in iceboxes also poses the risk of accidental freezing and thawing, rendering the temperature-sensitive vaccines inefficacious.

The star-tup has received grants from BIRAC. Blackfrog has a production capacity of 1,500 units/month, and Emv lio is now being deployed across northeastern India with necessary clearance from the National Health Mission, the DBT added. Till now, it has sold 200-plus carriers across five states in India for safe, last-mile delivery of vaccines.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Post Harvest Agriculture platform, Arya Collateral Warehousing Services Prasanna Rao

Agriculture

How Arya Collateral Warehousing Services is building a profitable business in a very tough Indian Agri Market
China's 3 child policy

Opinion

The 3 child policy: China’s policy reversal a lesson for the Hindu right’s population worries?
blue-collar job search firm Apna raises USD 70 mn funding

Business

Apna, job search app for blue-collar workers, raises USD 70 million in funding
To Top
Loading...