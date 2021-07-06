Launched in June 2020 MeduAlert, which is Medulance Healthcare’s corporate program, has surpassed the three million subscriber mark. It helps organizations with direct access to a dedicated emergency helpline service for their employees.









Medulance Healthcare is India’s leading ambulance and paramedical services aggregator that has assisted nearly 2.5 lakh lives since its inception with an aggregated fleet of 5000 ambulances across 22 cities in India. Over 30 large organizations such as Nokia, BMW India, HCL, Grofers and Schneider Electric have taken the onus of enabling faster first responder services for employees and their families through MeduAlert.

MeduAlert provides all registered employees and their family members access to a wide range of healthcare services, including intra/inter city ambulance services. The MeduAlert programme has so far assisted approximately 5000 lives at an average response time of 20 minutes, covering all major cities in the country. It also maintains a 100% answer rate for the 400 calls it receives on a daily basis, recording an average answering time of 30 seconds.

Pranav Bajaj, Co-Founder, Medulance, said organizations these days need a premium offering for their employees that can provide 360 degree support during medical emergencies and help avoid panic amid lack of availability of health resources. “With MeduAlert, both organizations and their employees can rely on an omnipresent healthcare service which provides timely assistance in case of dire circumstances. We are gratified with the response that MeduAlert has received in the last 12 months and we will continue to serve the people to the best of our abilities.”

Medulance Healthcare has attended to over 75,000 COVID suspected/positive cases in the last one year and also provided 100 GPS-enabled Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances to the Government of Delhi for their fight against the pandemic. Medulance’s technology-enabled response system helps in achieving optimal utilization of its fleet by analyzing vital data in real time, including response and dispatch time, calls per ambulance and patient details. This enables strategic positioning of the ambulances and drastic reduction in response time.

The company is adding 160 BLS, 50 Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) and 200 Patient Transport ambulances to its existing fleet, to support 100 clients by the end of the year 2021. It aims to acquire 1,000 paid clients and reach a subscriber base of 100 million people across the country by the year 2025. In the next couple of months, Medulance will launch a mobile application that will provide easy access to a range of value added healthcare services like teleconsultation, e-pharmacy, ICU at home, diagnostics and mental wellness consultations.