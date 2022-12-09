India Global Forum announced that the India Global Forum UAE 2022 – Partners for Global Impact to be held in the UAE from December 12 – 16, 2022 will be inaugurated by India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar. The week-long high profile gathering will bring together leading political, business, and cultural figures from India, UAE and across the world.

Covering the breadth of bilateral relations between India and the UAE, climate finance, technology, and investments, the five – day event will also be an opportunity at this critical juncture to discuss India’s global aspirations and its presidency of the G20 amidst challenging geopolitical scenarios. Featuring inspiring conversations, exchanges and debates, the event comes at an opportune moment as the India-UAE relationship goes from strength to strength. The forum will also present opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs of both countries to work together for regional and global impact.

Commenting on the event, Professor Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum said: “The world is at a critical juncture in many ways, whether its tackling climate change or addressing global economic turbulence. It’s more important than ever that nations, businesses, and influencers seek common ground and work on positive outcomes for global impact. Our UAE edition of India Global Forum, which is the first major global event after India’s ascendency to the G20 presidency, will enable just that.”

High profile speakers at India Global Forum UAE 2022 include Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Government of India, Hon. Bhupendra Yadav, Minister of Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE, Dr Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, Government of India, Michael Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg LP, USA, Rola Abu Manneh, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank, UAE, Dr Ron Malka, Former Director General, Ministry of Economy and Industry, Israel Government and Dror Bin, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority, Israel









Key Themes of India Global Forum UAE 2022 include Climate Finance and Technology Roundtables, UAE-India Partners for Global Impact, Metaverse and Web3.0 – A New World of Opportunities or a Fool’s Errand? Tech Winter 2022: End of Good Times? Building Robust Healthcare Platforms, Trendspotting: Have We Reached a Saturation Point with Fintech?, Social Media is Dead. Long Live Social Media! Reforming India Brick by Brick, Byte by Byte, Women in Leadership, among others.

IGF UAE will conclude on 16 December 2022 with the first ever UAE India Awards, a glittering gala dinner celebrating some of the leading personalities and businesses driving UAE India collaboration.

The full list of speakers can be accessed at https://indiaglobalforum.com/dubai-2022/Speakers.html