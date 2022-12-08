Collins Aerospace announced that it will be expanding its operations in India. The company inaugurated its Global Engineering & Tech Centre and a new India Operations Centre today to mark its 25th year in Bengaluru. Collins Aerospace has also pledged significant capital and manpower investments over the next five years.

The setting up of the centre is a milestone for its engineering and manufacturing operations in India. Given that the Indian aerospace & defence (A&D) market is projected to reach US$ 70 billion by 2030, the expansion provides an opportunity to collaborate and innovate cutting edge solutions in the A&D space. It will also provide additional STEM-based opportunities in the country to nurture local talent.

Commenting on how the government is on an aggressive path to develop India as a major aerospace hub and global exporter, Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT & BT, Science & Technology, Higher Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka said, “As one of the largest and fastest growing aviation markets in the world, India needs to constantly strategize and adapt to changing environments, as well as develop local programs to drive this growth such as our Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS or UDAN) to bring flying to the masses at subsidized fares. The setting up of the global tech centre is a major sign of confidence that Karnataka has what it takes to support the company’s global expansion plans. The Ministry will support and facilitate Collins’ growth strategies in Karnataka moving forward and strengthen the company’s longstanding relationship with the state.”









Collins Aerospace is making significant investments in developing infrastructure to enable more product transitions, technology development, factory of the future, and digital growth through consolidation and expansion for improved collaborations and synergy. With Collins’ engineers actively collaborating with research agencies like NAL, CMTI, DRDO for study into materials, additive manufacturing, pre-qualification tests and other important R&D projects, the Indian arm has produced over 500 patents which cover inventions across all its businesses.

Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies investing in India since the 1960s and involved with India’s aerospace growth across commercial, defence, regional and general aviation. The company is building an end-to-end global manufacturing, engineering and avionics supply chain and is one of the nation’s largest exporters of aerospace products. It offers aviation products and capabilities including avionics, advanced structures, power and controls, mechanical systems, mission systems and interiors.

Collins Aerospace manufactures, assembles, and tests commercial aircraft products including lighting, evacuation slides, seating, cargo and actuation systems. Through its partnership with the FAA and its Indian counterpart, the DGCA, Collins is among the first Indian entities to domestically produce and export an aviation product to the U.S. Altogether, Collins supports Indian airlines and airports, including commercial manufacturers such as Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, RollsRoyce, Thales, Bombardier, Gulfstream and Sukhoi.