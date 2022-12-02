FanTiger, India’s first Music NFT marketplace, has launched its first Bollywood music NFT with renowned playback singer Shruti Pathak of ‘Mar Jaava’ fame. This is the sixth music NFT from FanTiger. The company have opened the sale of NFT for ‘Haaniya’ on their website.

Shruti is the singer and composer of the melodious single ‘Haaniya’ that is being shared with the audience. The song has a backdrop of Punjab and emotes feelings of love, heartbreak and the pursuit of happiness.

In this exclusive interview with The Plunge Daily on the release, Shruti Pathak talks about her song, her musical journey, the world of NFTs and the transformation in the industry.

What is the song ‘Haaniya’ about? How did the idea for the song come?

People have loved me and my work which has mainly been filming songs. But in the last two-three years, especially since COVID, I have been working to create more of my own independent music.

‘Haaniya’ is a song that is very close to my heart. It’s a song that I composed myself. It actually originated during a road trip in Punjab with my friends. The idea of this song was basically about the pursuit of happiness, heartbreak and the feeling of being in love.

People like love songs, especially heartbreak songs. You sometimes go to a sad song for motivation. It will motivate you to look for happiness, despite the pain. For every one of us, our end goal is happiness. and love wins at the end of you know, whatever your journey is. That's what the son stands for.









‘Haaniya’ is your first song to be launched on the NFT platform. How do you see NFTs changing the music industry in the future?

I don’t think I would have had a better platform to release the song on NFT other than FanTiger. With FanTiger, we are also making the audience a part of this.

Once you give the audience an option to be part of the song, they can do it by buying NFTs. For them, it’s a medium, it’s a connection, a bridge between the artist, the art and the audience. It’s a very beautiful way for me to connect with the audience.

You are not sharing just a song, you are sharing a part of that song with them directly. When you are buying NFTs, you are being a stockholder of that song. You also have a part in the earnings of that song. It’s a revolutionary thing.

You have been in the industry for so many years. How do you think digital technology has impacted the music industry in the last decade?

I think the changes in the industry are humongous. I have been in the industry for over a decade and a half. From the time I started and from the time when my first song was released, it’s been a long transition and I have been a part of that transition.

In 2000, we did not have independent music at all. Earlier we didn’t really, honestly have a music industry. In fact, we had a film-music industry. As an artist, as a listener, as a musician, as an artist, there have been major changes in every way.

With the platforms like YouTube or any of these audio streaming platforms, and now the NFT platforms with each passing year, we are going one step further to change what we all have been seeking. The credit does go to the digital world.

What are some of the people and music directors in the industry with that you have a good relationship? Is there somebody you would want to work with?

I started my career with Salim Sulaiman, but I have worked with almost most of them, be it Vishal Shekhar, Amit Trivedi or Pritam. Amit Trivedi is a very good friend of mine. I once collaborated with AR Rahman, but I would love to work with him if I had a chance.

Each music director has a unique space, unique way, and style of composing, they have their unique style of music. I can’t thank God enough for giving me such amazing opportunities to work with these wonderful artists.

It’s not just the number of songs that matter. It’s the quality that matters at the end of the day, and I can’t be more grateful for having such opportunities.

There are a lot of young artists in India who are still struggling to get recognition. What is the advice you have for these struggling artists?

I think the struggle is a part of the journey. My personal belief is that if you don’t have hardship, or if you do not get into situations where you have to struggle, you will not be able to value your achievements when you get them.

But let me tell you to maintain that and to get your next project or to consistently work hard and consistently deliver your best is also another journey. It’s also another struggle. Life is full of challenges and learning.

Definitely, hard work has no substitute and even after getting your first break, you will still have to work 10 times harder to maintain. Learning is a never-ending process. I’m still learning.