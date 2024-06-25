Web3 trading Leader Bitget Wallet Expands Access to TON Ecosystem

Bitget Wallet, a Web3 trading ecosystem, has launched a support package for the TON network, enhancing user access to decentralised applications (dApps). The integration of the TON Connect protocol allows users to easily connect to and explore various TON dApps. The newly introduced TON dApp zone features top applications, including Telegram Tap2Earn and Open League.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, noted a significant increase in users following the integration, driven by the popularity of TON ecosystem games. This initiative is expected to attract more users and encourage broader participation in the crypto industry.

In November, Bitget Wallet integrated the TON mainnet, enabling users to manage assets via its app and Chrome extension. Telegram’s 900 million users have surpassed Ethereum’s daily active addresses. This popularity has simplified Web3 transactions for users.









Alvin Kan highlighted the potential of the on-chain gaming sector, with 3.2 billion gamers globally. Bitget Wallet aims to promote cryptocurrency adoption by providing secure services.

Recent initiatives include the Bitget Onchain Layer and a $10 million BWB Ecosystem Fund to develop native dApps. Additionally, Bitget Wallet launched its native token, BWB, offering community governance and ecosystem rewards. These efforts underscore Bitget Wallet’s commitment to expanding services and enhancing user engagement.

Bitget Wallet, one of Asia’s largest Web3 wallets, serves over 20 million users globally. It supports asset management, market data, swap trading, NFTs, and more across 100+ blockchains and 250,000+ cryptocurrencies. Bitget Wallet enhances liquidity by aggregating it across top DEXs and cross-chain bridges, facilitating seamless trading on nearly 50 blockchains.