91Springboard ties up with ‘Google for Startups’ for virtual accelerator program for women entrepreneurs

91Springboard, a co-working community, has collaborated with Google For Startups (GFS) to launch ‘Level Up’ — a pan-India virtual accelerator program aimed at enabling women entrepreneurs to elevate their startups and optimise business potential.









The accelerator program combines key elements of business, technology, leadership and investment readiness. It offers mentoring, masterclasses, connections and tools for women entrepreneurs to refine their models, enhance their leadership skills and prepare them to get investment-ready in order to grow businesses and gain access to capital, a statement said. Google for Startups is Google’s initiative to help startups thrive. It brings together Google’s products, connections, and best practices to enable startups to build something better.

“Level Up aims to address the hurdles women entrepreneurs face by creating opportunities for personal and business growth, providing greater visibility and a national platform, and improving access to capital through investor connections,” it said. Mike Kim, Head of Google for Startups APAC (Asia-Pacific), said: “…our constant endeavor is to support diversity in the startup ecosystem. We have already launched an India Women Founders program and with this association, we are looking to scale our efforts to support more women founders.”

91Springboard CEO Anand Vemuri said the company has always believed in nurturing the startup ecosystem and fostering growth through ample learning opportunities. “More women are launching and running startups but do not have the adequate support system to flourish. Through this effort with Google for Startups we hope to support women entrepreneurs in optimising their businesses and building successful startups,” Vemuri added.