India’s Digital Competition Bill – A Necessity Despite Big Tech’s Opposition

The recent outcry from a U.S. lobby group representing tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Apple against India’s proposed Digital Competition Bill should be viewed with a critical lens. This group, led by the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC), has urged India to reconsider the draft, arguing that it mirrors the European Union’s stringent Digital Markets Act and could potentially raise user costs and stifle innovation. However, this opposition seems to be driven more by a desire to maintain market dominance than by genuine concerns for consumers or innovation.

The Need for Regulation

India’s digital economy has expanded rapidly, positioning itself as a crucial market for tech companies globally. With over 600 million internet users, it represents a goldmine for these companies. However, this growth has also resulted in a concentration of market power among a few dominant players, stifling competition and innovation from local startups. The proposed Digital Competition Bill aims to address this imbalance by imposing new antitrust regulations on large digital companies with significant market influence.









The bill, modelled after the EU’s Digital Markets Act, seeks to prohibit companies from exploiting non-public user data and from promoting their own services over those of rivals. Additionally, it aims to eliminate restrictions on downloading third-party apps, which would foster a more competitive and consumer-friendly market.

Big Tech’s Concerns: A Red Herring?

In its May 15 letter to India’s Corporate Affairs Ministry, the USIBC claims that these regulations would hinder tech companies’ ability to launch new features and enhance user security. They argue that the scope of the Indian draft law is broader than that of the EU’s and warn that it could lead to reduced investment in India, higher prices for digital services, and a diminished range of offerings.

While these concerns may seem legitimate at first glance, they mask a more self-serving agenda. Big Tech companies have successfully navigated stringent regulatory environments in other regions, such as the European Union, without compromising their market positions or their capacity to innovate. Their resistance to India’s proposed law appears to be more about preserving their market dominance than about protecting user interests or fostering innovation.

Protecting Consumer Interests

India’s government panel has rightly highlighted the need for this new law, noting the immense control wielded by a few large digital enterprises. These companies’ anti-competitive practices, such as using proprietary data to gain an unfair advantage and restricting third-party app downloads, undermine the competitive landscape and harm consumer choice. The proposed law aims to curb these practices and ensure a fairer market for all players.

The argument that the law would lead to increased user costs is speculative at best. In fact, increased competition is more likely to drive prices down and improve service quality. By fostering a level playing field, the law would encourage innovation and provide consumers with more options.

Support from Indian Startups

Notably, a group of 40 Indian startups has voiced support for the new law, arguing that it would help address the monopolistic practices of dominant digital platforms and create a more equitable market environment. This endorsement from local businesses underscores the necessity of the proposed regulations in nurturing a vibrant and diverse digital economy.

Way ahead

As the Indian government reviews feedback on the proposal, it is crucial to maintain a balanced approach that addresses legitimate concerns without compromising the law’s core objectives.

Constructive dialogue between the government and stakeholders, including Big Tech, can help refine the regulations to ensure they are effective and fair. While Big Tech’s opposition to India’s Digital Competition Bill is vocal, it is essential to recognize the broader benefits of such regulation. Ensuring fair competition, protecting consumer interests, and fostering a healthy digital ecosystem are paramount.

India’s proposed law, far from stifling innovation, has the potential to create a more dynamic and inclusive digital market that benefits all stakeholders.