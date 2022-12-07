EDHEC Business School moved up three spots in the 2022 Financial Times Top 10 Best European Business Schools ranking to assume the #7 position. It also achieved the #3 spot in France, further solidifying its reputation as one of the nation’s best higher education institutions of business and management education.

This new FT ranking, which concludes a period of strong performance by EDHEC, reinforces the school’s standing among Europe’s finest business institutions, including Bocconi, London Business School, and the University of St. Gallen. EDHEC’s placement in the ranking, alongside HEC Paris and ESCP Business School, spotlights the high caliber of France’s business education system, which is renowned worldwide.









The 2022 Financial Times Top 10 Best European Business Schools ranking marks the continuation of an impressive trend for EDHEC. In recent FT rankings – including the Masters in Management, MBA, EMBA, and Executive Education (Open and Custom Programs) – the school has improved its standing in most categories.

EDHEC moved up three places in the FT’s 2022 Global MBA ranking (placing 18th in Europe) and two in the 2022 EMBA ranking (placing 27th in Europe). EDHEC jumped an outstanding 24 places in the Open Programme section of the FT’s 2022 Executive Education ranking and two in the Custom Programmes section of the same edition.

However, EDHEC truly shines in the category of “overall satisfaction,” a score based on feedback from alumni. EDHEC’s impressive ranking in satisfaction reflects its dedication to providing students with a truly personalised learning experience that helps them reach their professional and personal goals.

“EDHEC’s progress within the European Top 10 confirms its position among the best national and international higher education institutions,” said EDHEC Dean Emmanuel Métais. “With the announcement of our new position at #7 in Europe, we are confident that our strategic plan, ‘Impact Future Generations,’ is delivering the education and support that our students need to succeed. We are dedicated to training future leaders to solve society’s biggest challenges, and we will continue to improve our programmes to respond to a world undergoing a profound transformation.”

The 7th place European ranking not only recognizes the excellence and selectivity of EDHEC’s degree programmes but also validates EDHEC’s dedication to students during the recent Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the massive disruption, EDHEC continued to serve students in all degree programmes – bachelor to executive education.

EDHEC is an international business school with more than 110 nationalities represented on campuses in Lille, Nice, Paris and Singapore. With 50,000 alumni in 130 countries and learning partnerships with 290 institutions worldwide, EDHEC educates the leaders of tomorrow: men and women who are determined to solve the most pressing economic, social, technological, and environmental challenges of our time.

EDHEC’s unique research model is rooted in public service: to society, to business, and to higher education. A hub of excellence, innovation and diversity, EDHEC’s mission is to educate future generations in a world in constant transformation.

