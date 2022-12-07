Capping the year on a high note, Information Technology Learning Hub (ITLH), one of the fastest-growing incubators for professional tech skill development in coding and design (UI and UX), has divulged the details of their growing student base. The professional skill development centre has grown by leaps and bounds to show an astonishing growth of 344% over the last two years, whereas year-on-year growth of 101% remains spectacular.

Manifesting a democratization of opportunities within the tech skill development sphere around the country, the year-end report divulges a remarkable participation rate from tier 2 and tier 3 cities, which stands at 60%. The top five cities in terms of admissions include Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, and Delhi. On the coattails of these urban cities are some of the smaller towns that are equally participating in the tech skill upgradation bandwagon; some of these smaller towns are Nagpur, Satara, Calicut, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Lucknow, among others.









Encouraging a diverse tech workforce in the times to follow, ITLH has been able to create a channel for the avid female cohort to develop their coding and designing skills. With a 56 percent engagement rate for females in their courses, ITLH is paving the way for a generation of female tech professionals.

“At ITLH, we envisaged a future for professionals who are prudent and proficient for their positions and at their jobs. This dream of ours has been espoused by thousands of students around the country, manifested by an awe-inspiring 344% increase in our student base in just two years. The most significant detail that has sprung to our attention is that our experiential learning infrastructure is churning out a channel that is helping democratize tech skill upgradation,” said Mr. Alex George, the Co-Founder and Managing Director of ITLH.

“It gives me immense pleasure to see a female majority within our courses and many students participating from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. We can’t wait to see what the coming year holds for these ingenious students as they keep plugging along and grinding on to be tech-employable,” he added.

Information Technology Learning Hub (ITLH), an initiative of an IT firm ‘Centillion-a division of Amexs Business Solutions Pvt LTD’, is started with the intent of helping students improve their coding skill and knowledge by real life practical experience. ITLH has pledged to redefine professional skill development of youth by giving them an opportunity of experiential learning and imparting them with practical knowledge. Learning and growth is being redefined and students are looking for solutions that are of quality.