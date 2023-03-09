The Government of Telangana along with GlobalLinker, announced the winners of the ‘Industries Awards 2022’ today at the Annual Meeting on Beyond India@75 held by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). India’s leading drone manufacturer “Marut Dronetech Pvt. Ltd. have been awarded a bronze at Telangana’s Best Start Up company at the Telangana Winners of the Telangana State Industry Awards that were held on Tuesday.

The awards ceremony was presided over by Shri K T Rama Rao – Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana who also felicitated 28 winners. The awards were hosted under the guidance of Shri Jayesh Ranjan – IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. The esteemed jury also included Mr. E V Narasimha Reddy, VC & MD, TSIIC; Mr. Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, Research & Innovation Circle of Hyderabad Partner; Mr. Yerram Raju, Former Advisor & Director, Telangana Industrial Health Clinic; Ms. Vatsala Mishra, OSD, Industries and Commerce Dept., Govt. of Telangana; Mr.Krishna Bhaskar, Director of Industries, Govt. of Telangana, apart from Mr. Sameer Vakil, GlobalLinker co-founder & CEO.









The drone manufacturer company recently also had received the Type Certification approvals from the Director General of Civil Aviation for their extensively tested and robustly designed multi-utility agricultural drone AG 365. Marut Drones was also accorded RPTO approvals enabling training and capacity building of drone pilots for safe agriculture operations, repair and maintenance.

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana Shri K T Rama Raogaru said, “The likes of Mr. Prem Vislawath of Marut Drones are charting the unknown territories. No body had ever thought that drone-tech in India was something we could talk about comfortably. Prem is redefining the entire drone space. He was instrumental in working with us in launching a unique project called ‘Medicine from the Sky’ in delivering medicines from Hyderabad to the remote areas through cutting edge technology.”

“The winners of the Industry Awards 2022 represent industry achievers and innovators who with the dint of their efforts have created impact in their respective fields and attained excellence in various categories. My best wishes to all of them to continue this momentum,” said Jayesh Ranjan – IAS, Principal Secretary, Dept. of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana.

Speaking on winning bronze for the best start-up in Telangana, Mr. Prem Kumar Vislawath – Founder & CEO, Marut Dronetech said, “It has been a very ambitious drive to disrupt the agriculture sector through drone technology. We brought the best talent to the table and worked relentlessly to achieve our goals. We got here early, but it also means that we need to keep working more relentlessly for better and more results in the future.”

For selecting Marut Drones as the bronze winner, there were over 1200 contenders and the jury chose the winners based on the aforesaid parameters across the state recognizing exceptional achievements made by Telangana based businesses, covering both large & small organizations.

Recently Marut Dones was also part of the Y20 Summit in Guwahati where the founder Mr. Prem Vislawath spoke on ‘Future of Work: Industry 4.0 Innovation and 21st Century Skills’ at the event. Mr. Vislawath spoke on the mechanisms that can be put to control unfair competition, unfair trade, price and workforce and the measure to emerge from work crisis. He said, “Despite a decrease in the workforce due to AI automation, those with the right skills can take more challenging roles and be future-ready.” He also discussed the G20’s view on the global economic crisis as a result of the war between Ukraine and Russia, how chatgpt will take up work from industries, the role of AI-ML in layoffs and the need to reskill the workforce. He also laid an emphasis on to bring about policies to stop brain drain.