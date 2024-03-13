March 2024 witnessed the successful conclusion of CareerTech 2.0, the eagerly anticipated hackathon-styled skill challenge for backend engineering professionals from across India. Organised by Careernet and hosted by MyCareernet—an initiative by Careernet and HirePro—CareerTech 2.0 provided a dynamic platform for participants to engage in a thrilling competition, win exciting prizes, and explore promising career opportunities with top-tier tech organisations.









The virtual tech challenge, open for 12 hours, saw an impressive turnout of over 1,500 experienced professionals eager to showcase their coding skills. Participants were tested on various technical domains, including Git, Webservice, SQL, Language coding, DotNet Framework, JavaScript Framework, Python Framework, Java Framework, and Cloud technologies.

CareerTech 2.0 drew enthusiastic participation from talented backend professionals, offering them a chance to shine in front of leading employers. Companies such as BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank, Diligent, ModMed, and NielsenIQ, which had open positions for backend engineers and developers, partnered with CareerTech 2.0 to identify top talent.

The competition culminated with the announcement of the top three winners, who were rewarded with tech goodies and gift vouchers. Additionally, the top 50 participants received merit certificates, while all other professionals were awarded participation certificates. The winners were announced on the official challenge web page, celebrating their exceptional skills and dedication.

Anshuman Das, CEO and co-founder of Careernet, expressed his delight at the success of CareerTech 2.0, stating, “CareerTech 2.0 goes beyond a contest; it’s an exceptional journey merging competition thrill with career advancement. In today’s competitive business landscape, companies prioritise professionals with specific skillsets. To stay future-ready, tech experts must continuously upskill for impactful solutions.”

Das emphasized the importance of skills-based hiring in meeting industry demands and shaping a dynamic future for tech talent. He reiterated Careernet’s dedication to nurturing and showcasing the skills of tech enthusiasts through hackathon-styled challenges, providing rewarding opportunities for growth and advancement in the tech industry.