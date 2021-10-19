ConveGenius raises $ 5 mn to launch conversational AI platform

IT startup ConveGenius has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in venture capital funding to launch its conversational AI platform ConveGenius AI in India and global markets, the company said on Tuesday. The pre-seed round was led by new investors, BAce Capital, Heritas Capital and 3Lines Venture Capital. Existing investors Michael and Susan Dell Foundation also participated in the funding round.









The company at present operates in India and aims to expand its products on the Whatsapp ecosystem and other Conversational AI-based channels horizontally to service more customers across different verticals and allow developers to launch their solutions on the platform. “We are excited to launch ConveGenius AI for democratising digital access to billions of users globally and make knowledge and content accessible with one-click experiences,” ConveGenius Group CEO Jairaj Bhattacharya said.

ConveGenius claims its edTech use case has scaled to 14 million monthly active users in India, with 35 million daily conversations, catering to 10 different languages. The learning platform aims at making quality education accessible for middle- and low-income groups across India and make quality education accessible to 100 million marginalised children in India, it said in a statement.

“As schools were closed over prolonged periods during the pandemic, we believe that ConveGenius is well placed to tackle the learning crisis and gaps that have severely impacted students across India and in other emerging markets in the region. We are pleased to support ConveGenius in their mission to further scale their impactful solutions,” Heritas Capital head of Venture Capital Janet Chia said.