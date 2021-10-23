Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital inflow drops to USD 435 million

The venture investment into Indian startups declined between October 18 and October 23. The venture capital inflow this week dropped to USD 435 million from previous week’s USD 815 million. The lower investment could largely be attributed to absence of large deals barring USD 251 million fundraise by CRED and USD 50 million funding for SunMobility. Indian startups had recorded funding of over USD 1 billion for first two weeks of the month. In total, 28 deals were inked across stages and segments.









Here is the quick recap of all the key deals from this week (October 18- October 23)

Big Deals

Fintech firm CRED has raised USD $251 million in a Series E investment doubling its valuation at $4.01 billion.

Electric vehicle energy infrastructure firm Sun Mobility on Wednesday said it has closed a USD 50 million (nearly Rs 370 crore) funding by Vitol

Fintech firm CredAble on Wednesday said it has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 225.4 crore) in a Series B funding round

Other deals

Cloud-based platform SaaS Labs has raised USD 17 million (about Rs 125 crore) in its maiden Series-A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures.

SaaS platform FarMart mopped up $10 million led by Matrix Partners India. Innoven Capital, Omidyar Network India, and Avaana Capital also participated in the round.

Fintech firm AVIOM India received $8 million from Sabre Partners.

Celebrity engagement startup, HeyHey! has raised USD 1.5 million from notable investors including Electric Capital, Vector Media, Yoshimoto Kogyo.

Online furniture marketplace InnoDesigns secured funding of Rs 75 crore from the PAN Group.

Yu, a consumer brand that is re-imagining consumer packaged foods with their 100% natural Instant Meal Bowls, has secured USD 1 million in its pre-Series A round.

Mumbai-based ID verification and onboarding solutions company IDfy on Thursday said it has raised Rs 86 crore in funding from TransUnion and Blume Ventures.

Martech startup Wondrlab raised $7 million led by Pi Ventures, Tanas Capital, Prodapt Holdings, and angel investors.

Edtech startup Questt on Thursday said it has raised USD 6.75 million (Rs 50 crore) in funding, led by Celesta Capital and Premji Invest.

Social gaming app Tamasha has raised Rs 22.5 crore in pre-Series A funding led by Chiratae Ventures.

Sourcewiz, a platform for exporters, raised $3 million co-led by Blume Ventures and Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI).

EV financing digital platform Revfin on Wednesday said it has raised USD 4 million (nearly Rs 30 crore) in pre-series A funding round with both equity and debt.

Totality Corp, a mobile gaming startup, raised Rs 13.5 crore from Leo Capital and Mayfield Fund.

SaaS startup Bookingjini raised $1.2 million from Mumbai Angels Network.

IT startup ConveGenius has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 37 crore) in venture capital funding to launch its conversational AI platform ConveGenius AI in India and global markets

MarketWolf, an intra-day options only trading app, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5.5 million (about Rs 41.2 crore) in seed funding.

Eyewear brand ClearDekho raised $4 million led by Aroa Ventures, with participation from other angel investors.

Jarvis Invest, India’s first Artificial Intelligence Based Equity Research & Advisory Model, raised a pre-series round of over 1 Million led by BNP Investments LLC.

Dholakia Ventures, an investment arm of Dholakia Family Office has invested an undisclosed amount in Vidyakul, a Vernacular after-school e-learning platform.

Agritech startup Onato, a data driven B2B platform for fresh produce, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2.2 million from investors to expand its business.

Tech startup Numadic raised $2.5 million led by 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts.

Langauge transalation Devnagri, a language translation startup, raised $600,000 from Venture Catalysts, Inflection Point Ventures, and others.

Bengaluru-based Biotechnology startup Mestastop Solutions Pvt. Ltd has raised a new INR 1.3 Crores seed funding round.

Investment banking marketplace MergerDomo raised $500,000 from multiple investors.

A full-stack mobility startup Automovil has raised an undisclosed amount from AngelBay, with participation from Santosh Chandra, CEO at Essar Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, and executives from Google and PWC.