UserStudy, a SaaS startup that simplifies user research for product teams, has raised 8 crores in a pre-seed funding round led by Better Capital. Other participating investors were Sparrow VC, Maninder Gulati, Good Capital and notable angels from Gojek, Microsoft, Meta, Oyo, FlexiLoans and Upgrad.

UserStudy is building a video-first research solution that gathers insights from video and audio channels in an organization, and consolidates all insights and feedback in one place. The company also helps product teams in the recruitment of the research participants with powerful segmentation of demographics and professional attributes. userstudy.co is a full stack research platform which covers the entire value chain of user research









“We use what is easy and give up on complex things. Our view is that user research is too complex, too laborious; products and experiences are suffering at scale due to this challenge. UserStudy fixes this by making user research 10X easier for product teams globally,” said Vaibhav Domkundwar of Better Capital, an early backer of SaaS innovators like Plobal, Privado, Last9, Clarisights and others.

UserStudy was founded earlier this year, by Anshul Divakar and Nitin Matiyali, both of them batchmates from IIT Bombay. They have experience in organisations like Gojek, McKinsey & Oyo. Anshul has held product leadership roles at Gojek & Flexiloans, while Nitin has a strong business background as a consultant with McKinsey and Head of Revenue for Oyo’s UK Homes business.

“Our vision is to build a one-stop SaaS for all research needs of product teams globally. While product and design leaders understand the importance of user research, most teams cannot do enough because conducting research is challenging and time-consuming. With UserStudy, it becomes effortless to do research. Insights are generated in a matter of hours, not weeks.” said Anshul Divakar, Co-Founder of UserStudy.

UserStudy aims to build from India for audiences across the globe.