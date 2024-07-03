LatentView Analytics Completes Acquisition of Decision Point Analytics

LatentView Analytics Limited (BSE: 543398, NSE: LATENTVIEW), a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm, has finalized the acquisition of 70% of the outstanding equity capital of Decision Point, a player in AI Business Transformation and Revenue Growth Management (RGM) solutions.

Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are excited to complete the acquisition of Decision Point Analytics, as per the agreed terms set earlier in the year. Decision Point’s strength in the CPG practice, especially in Revenue Growth Management solutions, opens new doors for LatentView. Over the last few months, we have had several engaging joint selling opportunities with Decision Point and are fully energized to drive synergistic growth.”









Founded in 2012, Decision Point Analytics has been a leader in developing AI-powered solutions for over a decade. With more than 300 employees worldwide, the company specializes in Demand Forecasting, Pricing Analytics, Promotion Analytics, Retail Segmentation, and Marketing Mix Models, particularly for the CPG sector. One of its flagship products is BeagleGPT, a conversational GenAI app for Microsoft Teams used by Fortune 500 CPG companies to enhance data analytics adoption within their firms. Decision Point’s RGM capabilities have received Microsoft and the Promotion Optimization Institute (POI) accolades.

Ravi Shankar, Founder and CEO of Decision Point, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to join the LatentView family. We look forward to the next phase of our journey, unlocking synergies as we deliver our RGM and GenAI solutions to enterprise clients across North America and Europe, powered by LatentView’s Go-To-Market strategy.”

The acquisition signifies a strategic move for LatentView, providing compelling growth opportunities powered by Decision Point’s expertise in RGM and GenAI solutions for global CPG brands. This collaboration will enhance LatentView’s offerings and market presence, particularly in North America and Europe.

Rajan Venkatesan, CFO of LatentView Analytics, highlighted the financial implications of the acquisition, stating, “With the closing of this acquisition, we have fully utilized all the funds raised during the IPO. The acquisition underscores our commitment to CPG as a focus vertical. We are already seeing significant revenue and cost synergy opportunities and remain committed to investing in growing this vertical.”

This acquisition is poised to revolutionize LatentView’s AI and digital analytics capabilities, positioning the company at the forefront of innovation in digital transformation. The combined expertise of LatentView and Decision Point will likely drive significant advancements in RGM solutions, offering enhanced value to global CPG brands.

The completion of this acquisition marks a new chapter for both companies. It promises enhanced capabilities, broader market reach, and the development of cutting-edge solutions in the digital analytics and AI sectors. Driven by this strategic acquisition, the industry can anticipate a robust integration of services and a strengthened position in the global market.