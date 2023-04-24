Connect with us

Mobec Innovations raises USD 1 mn

Press Trust of India
Electric vehicle charging startup Mobec Innovations Pvt Ltd on Monday said it has raised USD 1 million (over Rs 8 crore) in a funding round.



The bulk of the investment has come from Singapore-based Purple Stone Consulting, the company said in a statement. Mobec, which plans to launch services within Q1 of FY23-24, offers a fully-integrated ultrafast EV charging through its mobile-charging as a service offering.

“It has been encouraging to begin our first seed fund raise and have affirmation coming from Purple Stone Consulting…we look forward to having our services hitting the roads soon,” Mobec Innovations Founder and CEO Harry Bajaj said.


