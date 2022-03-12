Connect with us

Govt launches initiative to push start-ups in water sector

Press Trust of India
Published on

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday launched the India WaterPitch-Pilot-Scale Start-up Challenge’, under which the government will select 100 start-ups and they will be provided with Rs 20 lakh each as funding support as well as mentorship, a statement said.




According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the new initiative aims at empowering start-ups in the water sector to grow through innovation and design that will drive sustainable economic growth and generate employment opportunities.

The initiative was launched at an event here by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri under the ministry’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

Puri emphasised on the important role being played by the start-ups and assured them of full and active support from the government, according to a statement from the ministry.


