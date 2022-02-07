India added 60, 000 startups in last 7 years: PM Modi

Number of startups in India has jumped to 60 thousand in the last seven years and the country is racing towards the milestone of 100 Unicorns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Monday said referring to the startup boom in the country. His remarks came while replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.









“We do not believe only Governments can solve all problems. We believe in the youth of the nation. Take the example of start-up sector. The number of start-ups have risen. We are moving ahead to scoring a century in the number of Unicorns in very little time,” he said.

PM Modi claimed that there were just 500 startups in the country before 2014 and the number has jumped to 60 thousand in the last seven years.

2014 से पहले देश में केवल 500 स्टार्ट अप थे। 7 साल में 60 हजार स्टार्ट अप इस देश में काम कर रहे हैं। इसमें यूनिकॉर्न बन रहे हैं। बहुत कम समय में यूनिकॉर्न की सेंचुरी बनाने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। स्टार्टअप-यूनिकॉर्न के मामले में दुनिया में तीसरे नंबर पर पहुंच गए हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 7, 2022

India has reached third place with regard to the startups, he said, adding that this new mentality of Aatmnirbharta has been pushed by government’s innovative policies.

The Prime Minister also lashed out at the opposition for its criticism of Centre’s ‘Make in India’ programme.

“We do not agree with the approach of scaring our youth, wealth creators and entrepreneurs. One can have suggestions on ‘Make in India’ but which mindset can say it will fail? Those making fun of ‘Make in India’ have become a joke themselves,” he said.