100ms secures $20 mn Series A round led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Live video infrastructure startup 100ms on Friday announced that it has secured $20M in Series A funding led by Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI). The funding aroud also saw participation from new investors Matrix Partners India and LocalGlobe along with existing investors Accel and Strive.vc.









The company aims to help developers build and deploy enterprise-class video applications in hours, it said in a statement.

Founded in October 2020 by Kshitij Gupta, Aniket Behera and Sarvesh Dwivedi, the startup provides infrastructure that allows a company, in any sector, to add Zoom-like video conferencing inside their app. It enables product creators to add live video interactions for online classrooms, virtual events, audio rooms, online communities, telehealth, and more.

“Building and managing video infrastructure at scale is a non-trivial problem for most organisations. Our goal is to make it easy for businesses of all sizes to deliver deeper-than-physical live video experiences within their products in less than half-dozen lines of code,” said Kshitij Gupta, CEO at 100ms and former VP, Engineering at Disney-Hotstar

Commenting on leading the round, Anirudh Singh, Managing Director at Falcon Edge’s Alpha Wave Incubation, said, “Video-based solutions will be a key driver in the development of B2B and B2C products in a multitude of verticals. By abstracting the complexities of video streaming, 100ms has created a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use product for companies to be able to add high-end, live engagement tools in a cost-effective manner. The market for this is global and through its differentiated GTM, 100ms is poised to be the market leader in this space”